June 8 Face of the Day: Brock Duhachek

Brock Duhachek is moving through life, and he’s looking forward to see what’s in store for his future.

Duhachek, 17, is a native of Council Bluffs. He is a homeschooled high schooler who just finished his 10th grade year.

He’s on summer break now, and he was spotted hanging with his sister at Teen Central at the Council Bluffs Public Library yesterday afternoon. Teen Central is a spot on the second floor of the library which, as its name suggests, is reserved for area middle and high school students.

Teen Central offers a safe space for them to socialize, study, play video games, surf the web, take part in free programming and more.

Duhachek said he’s been hanging out at Teen Central for the past four years or so. He said he enjoys the weekly do-it-yourself art projects the space offers. He said it’s a fun way to let his creativity and engineering senses flow.

Duhachek also said Teen Central is a great spot because it offers resources some area kids might not have access to at home.

Duhachek will be keeping quite busy this summer as he takes on tennis lessons, continues studying ballet and more. He is currently in a tennis camp hosted by the city at Abraham Lincoln High School, and he was fresh off of playing some matches earlier Tuesday morning. He said he’s been playing tennis for the past eight or nine years.

Another passion of Duhachek’s is ballet, which he has been practicing for many years. When he graduates from school, he said he dreams of performing professionally with a ballet company, and plans to audition as soon as he can.

When he’s not busy with all of his other activities, Duhachek enjoys winding down with a good book. He said he particularly loves science fiction, and he just reread the “A Series of Unfortunate Events” novel series by author Daniel Handler.