June 8 Face of the Day: James Kampplain

James Kampplain is having tons of fun in the sun this summer.

Kampplain, 9, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and he is a student at Longfellow Elementary School. He recently finished up his fourth grade year, and he said he enjoyed studying in teacher Amanda Johnston’s classroom. Kampplain said he is excited to be a fifth-grader next fall, but he also said he will missing his Longfellow family when he moves on to middle school the following year; however, he said he is also excited to go to the renovated Kirn Middle School someday.

Yesterday afternoon, Kampplain beat the heat by getting out to Curtis Street near Avenue F for one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s hydrant parties, which run every Tuesday and Thursday this summer. He was joined by his mom, grandma and a handful of cousins.

The day was humid, and when the sun finally came out it warmed things right up. He said he had never been to a hydrant party before and that is was a great way to cool down.

This summer, Kampplain is keeping cool in other ways, too. He has a pool set up in his back yard, and he’s been getting plenty of aquatics time in. He also recently got back from a trip to Lake of the Ozarks, where he rode on a boat, did lots of fishing and, of course, swam.

Kampplain is eager to get back to his friends and teachers at Longfellow, but he’s making sure he has plenty of fun first.