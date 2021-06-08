June 8 Face of the Day: Joe Goltl

Joe Goltl has been on the Chanticleer Community Theater stage for the last four years.

He has been in “Cinderella,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Once Upon a Mattress” and his current role at Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.”

Tevye is a likeable, hard-working, pious man who sees the positive side of life. The strong patriarch but gentle father of five daughters he has raised according to the Scriptures. He is humorous and relaxed, but when pushed, can show stubbornness and rage.

According to Joe, this is his biggest and most challenging role to date. He says while it is fun, it has helped him to grow as an actor. The role of Tevye is deep and three-dimensional, and it can be interesting trying to put yourself into the character’s shoes, he said.

Joe got involved with theater from the encouragement of one of his friends who was a long time Children’s Theater participant. He says that the experience he has had on the stage with Chanticleer has been one of the best decisions he has made. From the friendships to the skills he has learned he wouldn’t want to do anything else.

Joe will be going into his senior year at St. Albert High School and is looking forward to the summer break.