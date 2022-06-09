June 9 Face of the Day: Bailey McQueen-Jones

Bailey McQueen-Jones is ready for double the fun as she prepares to welcome twins into her life.

McQueen-Jones grew up in the small town of Farragut in Fremont County. She graduated from the now-closed Farragut High School in 2007 and then went on to study managerial finance and business at Iowa Western Community College.

She finished her undergraduate schooling at Buena Vista University. During that time, she earned her Master’s degree in organizational management and economic growth from Peru State College. She is now working toward her Doctorate in organizational leadership from Maryville University.

Since its opening in 2019, McQueen-Jones has worked as the director of strategic initiatives at Career EdVantage, a nonprofit that uses mentoring and support services to help area high school students build paths to careers in several local industries.

McQueen-Jones was honored Wednesday afternoon during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce’s Mid-Year Meeting & Leadership Council Bluffs Graduation. She was part of the 34th class of Leadership CB graduates, which was made up of 20 professionals from across the community.

She said it was an excellent mix of social and professional networking that helped expose her to many community resources and also promote Career EdVantage.

“It was phenomenal,” she said. “It really opened the door to a lot of different avenues in the community that we typically wouldn’t have access to. And it helps us build a cohesive community relationship with each other.”

Outside of work, McQueen-Jones keeps busy raising her two young ones. She and her husband Kolby Jones have two boys — Mason, 6, and Macoy, 1. And they’re expecting twins in August.

“It’s both scary and exciting,” she said.

Until then, she’ll be overseeing CEV’s third summer internship program. More than 120 junior and senior high schoolers from eight schools in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa will be working with 75 business partners across several different professions and industries for eight weeks. It’ll be a lot of work, but she’s excited to see so many students looking to get some work experience before continuing on to higher education to finalize their career paths.

In her free time this summer, McQueen-Jones said her family will have a few “staycations” and spend lots of time at the pool while waiting for the twins to arrive.

More information about the program can be found at careeredvantage.org.