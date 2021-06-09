June 9 Face of the Day: Natalie Simons

Natalie Simons is going into her senior year at Abraham Lincoln High School.

She is playing the role of Golde in “Fiddler on the Roof Jr” at Chanticleer Community Theater.

Golde is the real strength behind Tevye, the one who keeps the household going. She is very concerned that her daughters make good matches and have easier lives than she and Tevye have had.

Natalie has been doing Children’s Theater with the Chanticleer since 2008. Her favorite role was as an ugly stepsister in Cinderella. She found her passion for theater as a little girl watching her grandparents, who were in several productions with Chanticleer, on the big stage.

Natalie is the middle child in a family of three. She is active in soccer and plays for the Lynx. In her down time, Natalie is working hard to be able to attend the University of Iowa to become a neonatal nurse.

Be sure to come and see all the cast of “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” Opening weekend is June 17-20, with encore performances June 24-27. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students.