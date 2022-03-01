March 1 Face of the Day: Mary Gray

Gray, 8, is a native of Council Bluffs. Her father, Larry, is the executive director at Heartland Christian School and her mom, Erin, teaches there. She’s been at Heartland Christian since preschool and she is in the middle of her second grade year. She’s also part of 14 children and 11 grandchildren in the family, so there have been many Grays that have come before her at Heartland Chrisitian, and she currently goes to school with five of her siblings. Gray is a student in teacher Donna Dingus’ classroom, and she said it’s been a great school year so far. Her favorite subject is math, and she’s currently learning about mixed numbers. She also enjoys spending time with her friends and classmates during recess. When the Nonpareil caught up with Gray last Friday, her class had to spend recess indoors due to the cold weather. That wasn’t an issue Monday as the warm temperatures invited many in the community to get outside for some fresh air. She said her favorite recess activity is playing four square, and she likely got a few games in that afternoon. As the warm weather hints at the changing of seasons, it reminds Gray that the end of the school year is just on the horizon. While she said she’s looking forward to the remaining months of her second grade year, Gray said she’s even more excited for the summer season. She loves taking family trips, and the Grays have a tradition of taking their RV down to Galveston, Texas, for a beach vacation at the conclusion of every school year. From hanging out on the beach to stomping around in the splash pads and more, Gray said she is ready for all sorts of fun in the sun. Until then, Gray will make the rest of the school year count.