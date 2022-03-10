March 10 Face of the Day: Annmarie Martinez

Annmarie Martinez is going to get a head start on college thanks to the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Plus One Pathways program.

Martinez, turning 17 at the end of the month, is a native of Council Bluffs. She’s an Abraham Lincoln High School junior who is currently attending Kanesville Alternative Learning Center. She said she wasn’t on the path to success before arriving at Kanesville, and she credits a compassionate, “understanding” staff for helping get her back on track to not just graduate, but start earning college credits before doing so.

“It’s been a very good experience (at Kanesville),” she said. “It’s definitely changed me, put me on a better path.”

Martinez is only four credits away from graduation, and she’ll be spending her senior year at Iowa Western Community College as a Diploma Plus One Pathways student. She said there are a number of things she can see herself doing in the future, but she definitely wants to take some business courses along with some general education classes to help her form an idea for a career path.

Outside of school, Martinez said she loves spending time with friends and family. She always looks forward to going out on the town with her pals, and they often explore the Old Market in Omaha to find new places to eat or shop. There’s plenty in store for Martinez’s future, and she’s looking to make the most of a free first year of college as a high school senior.

— Joe Shearer