Rain or shine, and even snow, Luna the dog is ready to play.

Luna is a 2-year-old female husky mix who is currently available for adoption from Midlands Humane Society. While many in the area were dreading the return of snow Thursday, Luna was all in as she got to take a walk through the wintry white stuff that afternoon. She’d rather be having this type of fun with a forever family, but she’s unfortunately been at the shelter since October.

She is looking for a home where she is the only dog and has plenty of room to run around. She is a little jumpy, but she’s just very loving and excited around people. She is treat motivated, so that should help her while learning manners. Her adoption fee is normally $225, but Midlands is letting people name their price so they can get Luna home as soon as possible.

In other shelter news, Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs are teaming up to host Discs for Dogs, a disc golf fundraiser tournament to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus. The fun and fundraising will continue the next weekend as Midlands’ annual gala will take place at the Mid-America Center on May 12. Registration and other information for both events can be found on the Midlands website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found at @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.