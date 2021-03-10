March 10 Face of the Day: Tara Slevin

Tara Slevin was born in the Bronx, New York, but has called Council Bluffs home from a young age.

You may recognize her as the chief philanthropy officer for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, and she also serves as vice chair of Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors, of which she has been a member since 2015.

While Slevin loves to travel, and has visited eight countries, she often recommends visitors see the beautiful outdoor spaces her community has to offer in River’s Edge Park and Bayliss Park.

Pre-COVID, you would find her hitting up local restaurants with friends, but right now she’s hitting the books.

“I’m currently finishing up my MBA at Nebraska Methodist College,” she said.

The Iowa West Foundation has channeled $500 million in grants and initiative funding into southwest Iowa through education, economic development, placemaking, and healthy families programs and projects. The nonprofit is committed to improving lives and strengthening communities both now and for future generations. Learn more at iowawestfoundation.org.

— Iowa West Foundation

