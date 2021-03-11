 Skip to main content
March 11 Face of the Day: Amy Crawford
Crawford, Amy FOTD March 11.jpg

Amy Crawford

 Courtesy Chris Ruhaak/Heartland Photos and Design

Amy Crawford was raised in Council Bluffs and therefore would make an excellent tour guide.

She often encourages visitors to see our riverfront development, walk across the “Bob,” pay a visit to the Squirrel Cage Jail and other historic sites, take in a walk through one of our historic homes districts, have a picnic lunch in Bayliss Park or Lake Manawa or experience all that the new PACE Hoff Center building has to offer.

Crawford has served on the Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors since 2013, and currently serves as the president of the Iowa West Racing Association.

She holds her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Notre Dame, and her J.D. from the University of Iowa. As the senior counsel for Green Plains Inc., a leading agri-tech company based in Omaha, Crawford stays busy with work and with her quarantine puppy.

Fun fact: She ran and successfully completed the Chicago marathon twice.

The Iowa West Foundation has channeled $500 million in grants and initiative funding into southwest Iowa through education, economic development, placemaking, and healthy families programs and projects. The nonprofit is committed to improving lives and strengthening communities both now and for future generations.

Learn more at iowawestfoundation.org.

— Iowa West Foundation

