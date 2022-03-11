March 11 Face of the Day: Mason Foote

Mason Foote is ready for new experiences as a middle schooler next fall.

Foote, 10, is a Council Bluffs kid who attends Rue Elementary School. He’s nearing the end of his fifth grade year, and he said it’s hard to believe that his elementary career is almost over. He said he’s made a lot of great memories at Rue over the years and it’s going to be sad to leave the school behind. However, he said many of his pals will be joining him at Wilson Middle School and he’s looking forward to all the new opportunities that await him.

Foote said he loves playing football and he’s currently playing on a youth team in Carter Lake. He said he is excited for more opportunities to play as he continues on his path to Thomas Jefferson High School. He said football has been his favorite sport growing up, and he’s a big fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Kansas City Chiefs.

He’s enjoyed seeing Patrick Mahomes elevate the Kansas City franchise in recent years and he’s hoping to see him play live at Arrowhead Stadium in the near future. And although Nebraska has struggled in recent seasons, he saw a lot of improvements this past season and he is eager to see how the program moves forward next fall.

When he has free time, Foote enjoys hitting the lanes at Thunderbowl with his brother, Sam, and his parents, Nicole and David. He said he’s enjoyed learning the game and he is hoping to play on the T.J. bowling team when he makes it to high school.

There are only so many weeks and months left at Rue for Foote, so he is making sure to make the most of his time there before starting the next adventure in his life.

— Joe Shearer