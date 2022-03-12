March 12 Face of the Day: Cael Johnson

The upcoming warm weather has Cael Johnson excited for fishing season.

Johnson, 10, lives in Council Bluffs and he attends Heartland Christian School. He is in the middle of his fourth grade year, and his sister, Kaylee, is a high school freshman. Having gone to Heartland Christian for all of his education, Johnson said it’s been a great experience so far. He said he’s made a lot of friends and the teachers and staff have all been welcoming and helpful as he’s grown up.

Johnson is an active kid, and he loves playing sports. He said he loves playing soccer, basketball and more, and he’s always eager to get his heart pumping during his physical education class.

When he gets older, Johnson said he wants to play for Heartland Christian as a high schooler.

Johnson is also an avid outdoorsman, and he said fishing is one of his greatest passions. Every spring and summer, he goes out angling with his dad, Kip, as often as he can. The two frequent a lake in Elkhorn, Nebraska, and he is always on the lookout for potential new fishing holes. His biggest catch has been a 15-inch largemouth bass, and he’s hoping to break his record this season.

He said he hasn’t been ice fishing ever, but he’s open to trying it out sometime. He’ll have to wait until next year, though, as they area lakes have opened back up with spring on the rise. Heartland Christian is in the middle of spring break, and if the weather gets warm enough in the coming days he may just be able to go out to check his fishing spots. If not, he’ll definitely be ready when the time comes.

— Joe Shearer