March 12 Face of the Day: Cynthia Hume

Cynthia Hume believes Council Bluffs is an amazing city to raise a family.

She was born and raised here, graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School. She joined the Iowa West Board of Directors in 2019 and also volunteers with several metro area nonprofits, including Centro Latino and Children’s Square. She served on Iowa West’s Healthy Families Advisory Committee prior to her board service.

Hume is currently the secretary/treasurer of the Iowa West Racing Association.

A Bellevue University graduate, Hume has a business background and currently works for the Omaha Economic Development Corporation.

Fun fact: she was once asked to speak at a conference thinking it would be a breakout session.

“I about fell off my chair when the conference leader said the event was sold out — 2000-plus people attending and I was one of the main speakers. It was an amazing opportunity and my first time using teleprompters — no pressure, lol.”