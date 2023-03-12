Evan Huseman is taking the Shamrock Shuffle championship from Pottawattamie County back home to Polk County.

Huseman lives in Des Moines, and he made the trip to Council Bluffs to participate in the Shamrock Shuffle, the annual 5k fun run and walk to benefit The 712 Initiative Saturday morning. He was prepared for the inclement weather and drove into town Friday evening. His legs were also prepared, as he ended up with a first place finish.

Huseman’s No. 1 time ended up at 17:51, 23 seconds ahead of Michael Kauffman, who had won the past two Shamrock Shuffle races. Huseman said he has a passion for participating in various recreational races across Iowa and surrounding areas. He didn’t run in school, but he’s developed a hobby these days. He said he enjoys being active, and races like the Shamrock Shuffle provide camaraderie and a casual level of competition.

Like most of the runners out on the 100 Block Saturday, Huseman could have done without the rain and sleet. But it was part of a collective experience, and he said the event went off great despite the weather.

“It was very well organized with lots of great volunteers along the course,” he said. “I’ll be back next year, hopefully with better weather.”

Huseman said he just happened to read about the race and decided to make the trip. He even brought his parents, Frank and Brenda Huseman, along to run.

More than 500 runners and walkers braved the weather for this year’s Shamrock Shuffle, with 194 men and 334 women participating, according the online race results. Elisha Hartzell was the top finisher in the women’s divison, eighth overall, with a time of 20:25.