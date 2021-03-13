March 13 Face of the Day: Jack Ruesch

Jack Ruesch moved to Council Bluffs after graduating from law school at Creighton University and thought he would stay “a couple years” before moving back to Wisconsin.

“I am still happily here 45 years later,” he said.

Ruesch joined the Iowa West Board of Directors in 2016 and currently serves as the vice president of the Iowa West Racing Association. He recently completed 18 years of service as a trustee of the Historic General Dodge House, which he calls “the crown jewel of Council Bluffs.”

Jack is a partner/attorney at Telpner Peterson Law Firm, but in his spare time, you can find him at our local library, running on the trails or out with the grandchildren.

Fun fact: as a Wisconsin native, he is a big Packers and Badgers fan. “I have a cheese head on a shelf in my office!”

The Iowa West Foundation has channeled $500 million in grants and initiative funding into southwest Iowa through education, economic development, placemaking, and healthy families programs and projects. The nonprofit is committed to improving lives and strengthening communities both now and for future generations.

