March 13 Face of the Day: Michael Kaufmann

Michael Kaufmann only knows how to win when it comes to the Shamrock Shuffle.

Kaufmann, 30, grew up in Harlan and graduated from Harlan High School in 2010. He played basketball in high school and then went on to hoop in college at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, where he also studied finance. After college he got into the banking world and moved out to Chicago for work.

However, he said he wanted to be with his family and he moved back to the Harlan area in 2020 and he now works for TS Banking Group as a financial analyst.

It was the start of his weekend Saturday morning, but Kaufmann was all-business as he stepped up to the starting line of The 712 Initiative's annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k fun run and walk in downtown Council Bluffs. Just after 18 minutes, Kaufmann was seen dashing up the 100 Block to conclude his race, and he was the first to cross the finish line. It's a feeling he knew plenty well, as he was the Shamrock Shuffle champion last year, too. He couldn't quite beat last year's time of 17:35, but this year was much colder.

Either way, he said it felt great to finish strong to start his weekend as a champion. With the hard work out of the way, Kaufmann said he was off to have a more relaxing afternoon paired with a few beers and college basketball conference tournament action. He was rooting for his home state Hawkeyes, as well as the Creighton Bluejays.

Kaufmann hopes to make it back to the Shamrock Shuffle next year, where the third time could be the lucky charm.

-- Joe Shearer