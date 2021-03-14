March 14 Face of the Day: Baby Girl the dog

Baby Girl the dog has been at Midlands Humane Society for nearly 250 days, and shelter staff members have no idea why this “fun loving, happy girl” hasn’t found her forever home yet.

Baby Girl is an almost-3-year-old female cattle dog mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said black dogs and cats are the most overlooked animals at the shelter and Baby Girl is no exception. Staff members are delighted by this cheerful dog every day, and they’re hoping someone will give her a shot soon. They said she would be best suited in a home with older children or teenagers. She gets along with other dogs, but she has to be the boss of the pack.

Baby Girl’s adoption fee is $150, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccinations.

As the weather continues to get nicer, Midlands staff is reminding area dog owners that the shelter’s annual membership drive for the Kevin Mills Memorial Dog Park is currently underway. Opened in 2016, the dog park sits on the north side of the shelter property, 1020 Railroad Ave. The park is fully-fenced and features a two-gate entry system to ensure proper dog safety. The park has play structures, benches, running water and dog waste containers.