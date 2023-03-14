In 1963, Tom Kealy was 7 years old, rowdy, and came from a big family. He started swim lessons at Town and Country, the new pool a group of community members built in response to the drowning of a local boy named David Scott Allen. He credits the drowning and the pool for the start of his swimming career.

“Swimming kept me out of trouble,” he said. Kealy hated swim lessons but started swim team at 9 years old anyway. He eventually lifeguarded at Town and Country, coached, taught swim lessons and swam competitively for the local team throughout high school. He also swam for Abraham Lincoln High School. He went on to swim for South Dakota State as well.

Kealy comes from a family of swimmers. All seven of his siblings, including him, swam competitively as children. His two older brothers swam in college. His brother Tim coached AL swimming. His brother Dan and sister Ann both swim USMS with him. Kealy and several of his siblings worked past Olympic Trials. On a family vacation for his sister’s 50th birthday, a float down the Colorado River turned into Kealy swimming across the river in frigid temperature water, from Nevada to Arizona and back.

Kealy’s major swim accomplishments have all occurred as a Master’s swimmer. U.S. Master’s Swimming is an adult sanctioned conglomerate that holds competitive meets all over the country.

He started swimming Master’s in 1994. He was inducted into the Iowa Senior Games Hall of Fame in 2022, holds many Top 10 (in the U.S.) times, and he has broken Master’s records in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. Kealy has attended the Master’s National Meet four times. As a young swimmer, he never would have guessed that the majority of his success in swimming would happen as he got older.

“The biggest part of Master’s swimming is the camaraderie,” Kealy said. He’s a bit famous on the Master’s circuit in the Midwest. “It boils down to; I’ve done it so long so I know a lot of people. The best part is the people you meet. You don’t have to be fast to do it.”

He encourages people to try it. “It’s fun to see people and spend time with them doing something we all love.”

Kealy is involved in the sport of swimming in many different capacities. He has been officiating high school, college and Master’s meets since 1995. He has been awarded by the National Federation of High School Officials, the official of the year twice for both boys and girls high school seasons.

He has been involved in the Iowa Master’s Committee for many years, and has held positions such as president, vice-president and officials chair. The committee governs the Iowa Master’s activities and sanctioned meets. Kealy has been coaching the Southwest Iowa Master’s swim team since 1993.

He has worked three previous Olympic Trials as deck control. During the 2020 Trials, Kealy was on the Local Organizing Committee and was the Deck Control co-chair.

Kealy has been a lifeguard since the 70s. He started guarding at Town and Country. He has been a lifeguard at the YMCA for several years, guarding the Saturday mornings at Kirn for 19 years now. At the YMCA, he has also been the adult stroke improvement instructor for several years as well. He has a passion for fostering a love for swim in adults.

“People don’t do things because they don’t think they can. I encourage them to try it; don’t be afraid of it,” Kealy said. “No one should drown, ever.”

General health is also a passion for Kealy. In addition to swimming five to six days a week, he lifts a few times a week and bikes a lot when the weather is warm. He participates in triathlons, in which he does the swim portion on a relay team. He has biked in RAGBRAI several times.

“Everybody should be out exercising,” Tom said. “If you don’t learn to exercise when you are young, it is hard to learn when you are older.”

Tom has been pondering on getting the old Town and Country crew back together for a reunion. Many of the prominent members of the local swimming community date back to the Town and Country days.

“When they built the pool, it inspired the community to embrace swimming,” Kealy said.

He feels the swimming in Council Bluffs should get more recognition. Council Bluffs is represented in age group, high school, college and Master’s swimming. Members of Council Bluffs have appeared in competition at the Olympic Trials, had great success swimming NCAA, hold state and national records and are regularly represented at championship club and high school meets.

Kealy spoke with the parents of David Scott Allen before they passed. He told them that their son’s death was not in vain; that he was the catalyst for an entire community coming together to support a lifelong activity. Swimming can be done at all ages, at every ability level and in many different functions. The swimming community shares lasting bonds with one another. Teammates, coaches and pool personnel become “swim families.” Kealy’s swim family spans great distances and are some of his fondest memories.