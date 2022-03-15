March 15 Face of the Day: Onyx the dog

Onyx the dog is feeling lucky this St. Patrick’s Day season, and he’s hoping he finds his forever home soon.

Onyx is a 6-year-old male German shepherd mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave. Shelter staff members said Onyx is a sweet, energetic guy who will surely brighten up any household.

He is good around kids and other dogs, so there are many options his potential home. He just needs an owner who will get him outside plenty for exercise and adventures. His adoption fee is $225, which includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines, and spaying or neutering.

In other shelter news, Midlands is happy to announce the date of its annual gala fundraiser. This year’s event will be on Friday, May 13, and will once again take place at the Mid-America Center. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the Midlands website. More information about the event will come as the date draws nearer.

Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, said they are currently looking for supporters to put together gift baskets to put up for silent auction at the gala. Values can range from $20 and upward, and Nelson said to contact her at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org with any questions.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

— Joe Shearer