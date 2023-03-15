Shelby Shipley is a new staffer at Midlands Humane Society, and she’s hoping to find Mika the cat a forever home soon.

Shipley grew up in Council Bluffs, and she graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 2021. She is currently at Iowa Western Community College, where she is studying marketing. She’s also getting some work in alongside her studies, as she just took a job at Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave., about two weeks ago.

While she’s still fresh on the job, Shipley said it’s been a great experience so far. She said it’s cool getting to know the unique personalities of the animals and it always feels good to see them finally find their forever homes.

Shipley is an animal lover, herself, and she even adopted a cat of her own from Midlands. Her cat is named Odin, and she took him home in November. Shipley said he’s acts like a sassy old man who wants the kids off his lawn. But deep down, he’s also a silly fellow. Shipley said they share some characteristics. He has had some medical issues, and Shipley had a heart transplant back in June. She said she feels they share a bond through their experiences.

Mika is a 1-year-old female domestic shorthair who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Mika is known to wait by the door of her kennel to receive attention, so she’s ready to cuddle up in a home to call her own. Her adoption fee is $100, which covers a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering.

In other shelter news, Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs are teaming up to host Discs for Dogs, a disc golf fundraiser tournament to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus. The fun and fundraising will continue the next weekend as Midlands’ annual gala will take place at the Mid-America Center on May 12. Registration and other information for both events can be found on the Midlands website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found at @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.