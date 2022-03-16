March 16 Face of the Day: Josephine Rosas

Josephine Rosas and her Eagles teammates are ready to fly as the all-state speech competition approaches.

Rosas, 18, lives in Council Bluffs but is a student in the Underwood Community School District. She’s in the middle of her senior year, and she said it’s hard to believe that graduation is just a couple months away. She’s been heavily-involved outside the classroom all four years of high school, and perhaps it’s made the time fly by.

Rosas participates in band, jazz band, choir, show choir, jazz choir, track, cross country, quiz bowl, the drama department and speech. She said her older siblings were also very active at Underwood, and she wanted to follow in their footsteps. She said being a part of such a wide variety activities has enriched her high school experience and led to her meeting many incredible people along the way.

Rosas is gearing up for the all-state speech individual competition, which takes place at the University of Northern Iowa at the end of the month. She said she qualified for two categories, after dinner and storytelling, and that it’s her fourth and fifth qualification over her high school career.

For the storytelling event, Rosas will recite “Arabella and Mr. Crack: An Old English Tale” by author Dick Gackenbach. Her after dinner piece will have her addressing a fictional group of pirates who are looking to find a new life away from pillaging and plundering.

She said she’s very excited to compete once again and represent Underwood with her fellow teammates. Rosas said speech has helped her grow as a person and a student, and she wants to inspire future generations of students just like her teachers did for her.

She plans on attending Iowa State University, where she will study English education. Rosas said her plan is to teach high school English and also coach speech. She said public speaking is an important skill through most stages of life, and she wants to help students gain the ability to confidently communicate and get their points across effectively.

With only so much time left in her high school experience, Rosas is looking to make as many memories as she can before graduation. She’ll be making plenty during her all-state appearance soon.

— Joe Shearer