Lilac the dog is feeling lucky, and thanks to the St. Pawtrick’s Day sale at Midlands Humane Society, potential owners can name their price on her.

Lilac is a 1-year-old female black Labrador retriever who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say she “is a very sweet girl who can be a bit shy at first, but is quite the lover once she warms up to you.” Her adoption fee is normally $250, but until March 18 people can name their price as part of the St. Pawtrick’s sale. The shelter is up to its pot of gold in dogs, so Midlands is letting people pick their price on dogs over 1 year and over 50 pounds.

In other shelter news, Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs are teaming up to host Discs for Dogs, a disc golf fundraiser tournament to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus. The fun and fundraising will continue the next weekend as Midlands’ annual gala will take place at the Mid-America Center on May 12. Registration and other information for both events can be found on the Midlands website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found at @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.