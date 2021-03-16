March 16 Face of the Day: Randy Lau

Randy Lau and his sports broadcasting students are enhancing the experience of live Abraham Lincoln athletics.
Lau grew up in Luton and attended Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. He graduated in 1983 and then went to study at Central College in Pella. Lau said the school wasn’t the right fit for him, and he transferred to Wayne State College across the river in Nebraska, where he studied broadcast journalism and played baseball.
During his time at Wayne State, he met his wife, Michelle, on St. Patrick’s Day 1985 in O’Neill, Nebraska, and have been together ever since. She was a four-sport athlete at Wayne State, running track, playing basketball and volleyball while also competing as an All-American softball player.
“She was a way better athlete than I was,” he said with a chuckle. The two got married in 1987 and graduated in 1988.
After college, Lau was offered a job with the Council Bluffs Community School District. His wife was a graduate of Millard South High School, so the two knew the Omaha area. He started his career at the old Educational Service Center on Scott Street, where he ran the district’s cable television and radio stations. A year later he was offered to teach, and Lau took vocational classes through the state to get a teaching degree. Lau was later transferred to the Tucker Career and College Center, where he taught many multimedia courses, including photography, broadcasting and graphic design. He’s been teaching at Abraham Lincoln High School for the past two years.
During his time in the district, in the early 2000s, Lau earned his Master’s degree in structural technology from the University of Northern Iowa. Lau said his students always make it easy for him to come back year after year, but he said the renovations at Wickersham Stadium opened up a new world for his teaching.
When the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex renovations started in 2015, those plans later included putting in a large video screen on the football field. Lau designed a sports broadcasting curriculum for his students to produce live broadcasts during Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln football and soccer games, as well as track meets at the stadium. He said he has a handful of former students working in broadcasting at the next level thanks to having access to great equipment and building impressive portfolios during high school.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made education more challenging this past year, but Lau said it opened up a new possibility for his students at A.L. Due to limited spectator capacity at various sporting events, Lau and his students started doing live broadcasts. He said his students did a great job of shaking off the nervousness of the new endeavor and putting together a solid product.
He said he’s received calls from local restaurant or bar owners who aired their broadcasts and noted how well they were ran.
“I told [my students] that this wasn’t just homework that only their teacher saw,” he said. “We’re creating a service that the whole community was able to see. I’m really proud of what they’ve been able to do.”
Outside the classroom, you won’t often find Lau sitting still. He said he’s always working on something, whether it be photography or crafting wood furniture, milling his own wood from trees. When he does have downtime, he’d prefer being outdoors. He’s an avid outdoorsman, and he loves bow hunting, fishing, hiking and more. The morel mushroom season is just around the corner, and he said he’s already got the itch to get out for some mushroom hunting.
He said he’s known for going off the grid for a few weeks, and he’s looking forward to his next camping trip out of cell service so he can be one with nature. Lau is enjoying a little time off from running broadcasts following the winter sports season, but he said his students are ready to get things rolling in a couple of weeks when spring sports are in full gear.