March 16 Face of the Day: Randy Lau

During his time in the district, in the early 2000s, Lau earned his Master’s degree in structural technology from the University of Northern Iowa. Lau said his students always make it easy for him to come back year after year, but he said the renovations at Wickersham Stadium opened up a new world for his teaching.

When the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex renovations started in 2015, those plans later included putting in a large video screen on the football field. Lau designed a sports broadcasting curriculum for his students to produce live broadcasts during Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln football and soccer games, as well as track meets at the stadium. He said he has a handful of former students working in broadcasting at the next level thanks to having access to great equipment and building impressive portfolios during high school.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made education more challenging this past year, but Lau said it opened up a new possibility for his students at A.L. Due to limited spectator capacity at various sporting events, Lau and his students started doing live broadcasts. He said his students did a great job of shaking off the nervousness of the new endeavor and putting together a solid product.

He said he’s received calls from local restaurant or bar owners who aired their broadcasts and noted how well they were ran.