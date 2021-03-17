March 17 Face of the Day: Kaylie Holt

Kaylie Holt is an active, athletic person who’s been affected by injuries, and she said she wants a career in helping people who have had the same experiences as her.
Kaylie, 14, was born in Minnesota but moved to Council Bluffs when she was an infant. She attended Bloomer Elementary School before making her way to Kirn Middle School, where she is currently an eighth-grader. Holt said it’s been an “interesting” middle school experience, having dealt with learning at the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Madison Campus next to the old Mall of the Bluffs last year as Kirn was undergoing renovations.
On top of that, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools across the state and she had to learn remotely to end her seventh grade year and the start of this one. After all of that, though, she said things are looking more and more normal these days, and it’s nice to finish her time at Kirn in the newly-renovated school.
With just a few months before graduation, Kaylie said she isn’t nervous about taking the step up to high school. She’s been challenging herself in the classroom for years and she said she has no intention of stopping anytime soon. Kaylie said she’s already planning on joining the district’s Early College Academy, in which she’ll get to take courses at Iowa Western Community College during her junior and senior year to help her get a head start on her degree.
Kaylie is a young lady who doesn’t stop moving. She’s involved in dance and gymnastics at A Step Ahead Dance Studio & Gymnastics Center in Council Bluffs. She used to play volleyball and would like to run track (she’s is the Lynx’s track manager this season) but she said knee injuries prevent her from heavy running these days. Her injury experience has inspired her to get into the personal trainer career field after school. She said she not only wants to work with athletes who have gone through injuries like her, but also help make them and others the best competitor they can be.
“I love staying active and working out,” she said. “And I want to help people without having to go into a medical field.”
Kaylie said she plans to study at Iowa Western after high school, and later move somewhere like Hawaii where she can further her education online while getting started on her career. She’s looking forward to the rest of her time in the Lynx family, but she’s also ready for her future.