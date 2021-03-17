March 17 Face of the Day: Kaylie Holt

Kaylie Holt is an active, athletic person who’s been affected by injuries, and she said she wants a career in helping people who have had the same experiences as her.

Kaylie, 14, was born in Minnesota but moved to Council Bluffs when she was an infant. She attended Bloomer Elementary School before making her way to Kirn Middle School, where she is currently an eighth-grader. Holt said it’s been an “interesting” middle school experience, having dealt with learning at the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Madison Campus next to the old Mall of the Bluffs last year as Kirn was undergoing renovations.

On top of that, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools across the state and she had to learn remotely to end her seventh grade year and the start of this one. After all of that, though, she said things are looking more and more normal these days, and it’s nice to finish her time at Kirn in the newly-renovated school.