March 17 Face of the Day: Kira Hetfield

Kira Hetfield is aiming for the stars at Underwood High School.

Hetfield, 15, grew up in Lonsdale, Minnesota, a small city south of the Twin Cities. Her parents had to relocate for work, and she’s been in southwest Iowa since her eighth grade year. She is now at Underwood High School, where she is a junior.

Hetfield said she was home schooled up north, and that the transition into a new school has been great for her.

“Honestly, I’ve loved it,” she said. “I feel like being in a public school has given me so many more opportunities.”

Hetfield has certainly taken advantage of those opportunities, as she’s become quite active outside the classroom. She participates in speech, band, quiz bowl and the Spanish club at Underwood. She said being active outside the classroom has opened her horizons and led to her making many meaningful relationships.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” she said. “It’s allowed me to meet many new people and learn a lot about life outside of school.”

Hetfield has a had a great speech season, and she’s made it to the ultimate step as she will be heading to the all-state competition at the University of Northern Iowa at the end of the month. She’s qualified for two categories of competition, poetry and storytelling, and she’s excited to get out there and put her public speaking skills to the test.

In the poetry competition, she’ll be reading Robert W. Service’s “The Cremation of Sam McGee.” Her storytelling piece is “Born Yesterday (The Diary of a Young Journalist)” by author James Solheim.

This won’t be her first time at all-state, as she qualified for the poetry competition last year, so she’s feeling good having some experience under her belt coming into this event. Hetfield still has another year of high school left, but she is already looking ahead to life after graduation.

She said she’s always enjoyed putting things together and solving problems since she was younger, so she wants to pursue an aerospace engineering degree. She said Iowa State University has a great space program, so she is looking into applying to become a Cyclone.

Hetfield has big plans for life after Underwood, but she’s also ready to make plenty of great memories during her time as an Eagle.

— Joe Shearer