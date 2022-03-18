March 18 Face of the Day: Ashley Knudtson

Ashley Knudtson said speech was an activity that helped get her out of her shell, and now she’s getting ready to compete in the all-state speech competition because of it.

Knudtson, 17, was born in Omaha but has grown up in Underwood ever since. She’s been a student in the Underwood Community School District for the entirety of her education, and she’s currently a senior in high school. With only so many weeks left before graduation, Knudtson wondered where all the time has gone.

“I’m a little excited, a little nervous, a little stressed,” she said of various deadlines coming up and the thought of moving on to the next step of her life.

Regardless, Knudtson said she’s been grateful for her time at Underwood, and she said it’s been a great high school experience. She said the staff and teachers have all been there to help her grow and a person and intellectual.

“I’ve made some excellent friends and my teachers have really pushed me to do more than I thought was possible,” she said. “I feel like I’m doing a lot better than I have been.”

Knudtson said one thing that’s helped her break of out of her shell is extracurricular activity involvement. She also said being involved has helped her become a much better time manager. She participates in many groups and programs, including band, jazz band, choir, show choir, track, drama quiz bowl and speech.

Most of her activities are finished for the year, but she is looking ahead to a pinnacle moment: the all-state speech competition at the end of the month. It’s her first time qualifying for all-state, and she’ll be competing in the acting category. She’ll be performing “Mississippi Mirror,” a dramatic monologue about a teenager in therapy.

As the end of the school year draws near for Knudtson and her fellow seniors, she said there will still be plenty of action left after all-state speech.

She manages the track team, and she’s looking forward to one last season with the Eagles crew. And she’s busy putting together the senior video to play at graduation, and she is gently reminding her classmates to submit photos to her as soon as possible.

Following high school, Knudtson will be off to college at the University of South Dakota, where she will double major in musical arts and either math or English education. Inspired by the teachers who helped shape who she is today, Knudtson wants to follow in their footsteps to be there for future generations of students.

“This is what I’ve always wanted for a teacher,” she said. “I want to be that kind of person.”

— Joe Shearer