March 18 Face of the Day: Isaiah Lusajo

Isaiah Lusajo is looking forward to a bright future in high school and beyond.

Isaiah, 13, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and attended College View Elementary School before making his way to Kirn Middle School, where he is currently an eighth-grader. He is the son of Mary and John Lasujo and has two siblings. His brother, Eli, is a junior at A.L. and his sister, Malaika, is a second-grader at College View.

Isaiah said he’s enjoyed his time in middle school, and he said it was exciting to be part of the first class to experience the newly-renovated Kirn. He’s a multi-sport athlete, playing football and basketball, and he’s getting ready to run track this spring, participating in relays, shot put and discus.

Isaiah said he’s been playing sports since kindergarten, and he’s eager for the chance to compete at a higher level when he goes to Abraham Lincoln High School next school year. Seeing the Lynx earn a boys state basketball tournament berth this season inspired him to work even harder so he can feel the glory as well.