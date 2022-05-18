March 18 Face of the Day: Sailor Lawrence

Sailor Lawrence loved to make people laugh. He liked drinking coffee and tea, he ate fancy cheeses and enjoyed eating European pastries. Sailor loved to cook, do anything outdoors, and he especially loved visiting the zoo because of his love for animals. Sailor had dreams. He learned how to fly a plane before he could legally drive. He was about kindness and love and it radiated from him whenever he was around.

“When Sailor had an idea, he became fully invested in that passion,” said Cassy Lawrence, Sailor’s mom. “He was constantly entertaining and it was inspiring to see him get so involved in every single thing he did.”

But under that adventurous, fun-loving façade, Sailor was unhappy. In fact, he was suicidal and his family had no idea. Sailor was suffering with severe mental health issues. So much so that he took his life in March of 2021. He was 16 years old.

Mental illness and stigma go hand in hand. Merriam-Webster states a “stigma most often refers to a set of negative and often unfair beliefs that a society or group of people have about something” — for example, when people talk about the stigma associated with mental illness.

With a growing number of people experiencing a decline in their mental health, society is becoming better equipped to respond to needs. However, the stigma around mental illness and seeking help remains. Cassy and Dave (Sailor’s dad) want to change that.

The day after Sailor’s death, Cassy remembers saying to Dave they needed to do something to shed light on the tragedy.

“We were in tremendous pain over Sailor’s death, yet we didn’t want anyone else suffering from mental illness to go through pain like Sailor did,” Cassy said.

In memory of Sailor, Sail On Fly High was started. It’s a nonprofit with the fierce mission to educate others about mental health, suicide prevention, by providing resources and direction to get help. But Cassy and Dave didn’t stop at forming Sail On Fly High. They wanted to do more in the community, more to get people involved and talking about the rising prevalence of mental health issues.

“We learned there was an event being planned, called Council Bluffs Cares,” Cassy said. “Dave and I had to be involved and help make one of the key messages be about suicide prevention.” The couple committed to financially backing the event to help ensure its success.

Council Bluffs Cares takes place Thursday in Bayliss Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cassy and others are part of a mental health discussion board scheduled at 5:30 p.m. in the park. She encourages the community to come out and listen but “to mainly ask questions,” she said.

Cassy added that mental health doesn’t discriminate and people act when they feel empowered by others who can empathize.

“No one needs to be alone in their fight for better mental health,” she said.

—Jennie Edmundson Hospital