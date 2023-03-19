Flurry is a 3-year-old female Australian shepherd mix who arrived at Midlands Humane Society as an owner surrender in June 2022. She did not do well in the shelter setting, as she was not trusting and basically shut down upon arrival. She's been in a foster home in Ames ever since. She's been thriving living on a farm, getting to run and play with other dogs, as well as cats, horses, goats and chickens. She is categorized as a "one person" dog as she is still untrusting around strangers and mostly prefers women. She has a long way to go, so when it comes time for her to be ready for adoption her potential owners should be focused on providing her a safe, warm home and plenty of love to help her trust again. Interested parties can fill out an adoption survey at shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/cbia/dog.