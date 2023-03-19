Flurry the dog is currently in foster care, but she'll hopefully be up for adoption soon.
Flurry is a 3-year-old female Australian shepherd mix who arrived at Midlands Humane Society as an owner surrender in June 2022. She did not do well in the shelter setting, as she was not trusting and basically shut down upon arrival. She's been in a foster home in Ames ever since. She's been thriving living on a farm, getting to run and play with other dogs, as well as cats, horses, goats and chickens. She is categorized as a "one person" dog as she is still untrusting around strangers and mostly prefers women. She has a long way to go, so when it comes time for her to be ready for adoption her potential owners should be focused on providing her a safe, warm home and plenty of love to help her trust again. Interested parties can fill out an adoption survey at shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/cbia/dog.
In other shelter news, Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs are teaming up to host Discs for Dogs, a disc golf fundraiser tournament to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus. The fun and fundraising will continue the next weekend as Midlands' annual gala will take place at the Mid-America Center on May 12. Registration and other information for both events can be found on the Midlands website.
More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found at @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.