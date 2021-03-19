March 19 Face of the Day: Kacia Ingraham

Kacia Ingraham has been teaching kindergarten in Omaha and Council Bluffs for the past few years, but she said a higher calling is taking her back overseas this summer.

Ingraham grew up in Papau New Guinea, an island country in the Pacific Ocean that is north of Australia. Her parents were Bible translators, and Ingraham lived there until she was 7. They then moved back to the U.S. and settled down in the small town of Ephrata, Washington.

She attended Ephrata High School and graduated in 2013. After high school, Ingraham moved to Omaha, where she studied elementary education at the now-closed Grace University. She graduated in 2017 and began substitute teaching and paraeducating in Omaha.

In 2019, Ingraham took a job at Heartland Christian School in Council Bluffs, where she has been a kindergarten teacher ever since. She said it’s been a great experience so far and she feels that the school is one big family.

“It’s been wonderful,” she said. “The staff and the students are just always positive and always ready to learn. I feel like it’s not just a school … you’re really connected, like a family.”