March 19 Face of the Day: Phoebe Wilson

Phoebe Wilson says her high school experience has helped prepare her for the upcoming responsibilities of adulthood.

Wilson, 18, lives in Council Bluffs, but she’s been a student in the Underwood Community School District since she was a kindergartener, and she’s now a senior at Underwood High School.

With graduation coming up in a couple months, Wilson said it’s hard to believe that her time as an Eagle is coming to a close, but she is looking forward to all the opportunities that lie ahead in her future.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “But with all the activities I do here at Underwood, I’m gonna miss those.”

Wilson has been involved in myriad activities since her freshman year, and she said it’s led to her meeting lots of great people and helping inform who she is as a person.

She participates in a wide variety of groups, including choir, show choir, band, jazz band, quiz bowl, National Honor Society and speech. She also competes on the Underwood cross country and track teams.

She said that being a part of such a diverse schedule has taught her many life lessons and given her a more open mind, along with making lots of warm memories.

Many of Wilson’s activities have ended for her, but there are a few more things she’s looking forward to before the school year ends.

At the end of the month, she’ll be joining a handful of other Eagles on a trip to the all-state speech competition at the University of Northern Iowa. This year, Wilson advanced to the all-state event qualifying in the storytelling category. She’ll be reciting the popular children’s book, “Amelia Bedelia,” a story about a quirky housekeeper.

Track season is also underway, and she’s excited to put in one more season as the team’s long distance specialist.

Following high school, Wilson said she is looking into studying social work in college. She may start at Iowa Western Community College and then transfer to Buena Vista University in Storm Lake.

Wilson said that she has personal experience with family experiencing developmental disabilities and other issues, and she wants to have a career in which she can help people in similar situations.

Wilson wants to cherish her remaining time at Underwood, but she is also ready for the future. She is looking forward to a fun summer before getting back to school in the fall, including a youth group trip to Florida.