March 2 Face of the Day: Camden McCord

Camden McCord loves having fun with his friends, on and off the court.

McCord, 9, is a native of Council Bluffs, and he’s currently a fourth-grader at Heartland Christian School. His older brother, Paxton, is a sixth-grader at the school. Hinting at a little sibling rivalry, he jokingly said that depending on the day he enjoys seeing his brother at school.

Camden McCord is a student in teacher Rita Rounds’ classroom this year, and he said it’s been an enjoyable experience so far. McCord is an athlete, and he loves playing basketball and football. He is a huge Kevin Durant fan, and he’s hoping the Brooklyn Nets can make a deep run in the NBA playoffs after their roster was recharged near the trade deadline.

McCord is hooping it up, himself, and he’s currently playing in a COBRA league. He said he likes playing basketball at the Iowa West Field House and wants to play for Heartland Christian when he’s old enough — he’s honing his skills now to be prepared for the future.

Outside of school and sports, McCord enjoys spending time with friends and family. The recent warm weather has given him the chance to get outside to play around with friends. He also enjoys hanging out with the family dog, Roscoe, and taking him on walks.

McCord plans to enjoy his remaining months as a fourth-grader, but he’s also looking forward to having some fun summer adventures. He said his family might make the trip down to Arizona to check out the Grand Canyon and more.

— Joe Shearer