March 2 Face of the Day: Julia Bertino

Julia Bertino may live in Omaha, but she found her beloved cat, Fitzgerald, in Council Bluffs.
Bertino, 32, was born and raised in Omaha and still lives there today; however, she’s had Council Bluffs ties for most of her life. Her father, Tom, was an active part of the Chanticleer Theater family for many years. He acted, directed, ran sound and lighting, amongst other things, and Bertino spent a lot of time backstage and onstage while growing up.
These days, Bertino will normally find herself seeing concerts at Stir Concert Cove outside Harrah’s Casino. COVID-19 threw a wrench in her concert plans last summer, but she’s hoping outdoor shows will happen in some capacity this year. Another Council Bluffs tie Bertino has is with Midlands Humane Society.
Five years ago, she adopted a tiny orange kitten, later named Fitzgerald, to be a part of her life with her boyfriend, Nate Hynek. They’re all still a happy family to this day, and Bertino said Fitzgerald is always a colorful character in their life. “He is a very spicy, orange boy,” she said.
"He's kind of like a Sour Patch Kid (candy). First he's sour then he's sweet. He loves people, though. He's always been a good people person and he loves a warm lap."
