Kim Smith loves helping families find a home to call their own.

Smith grew up in Fairbury, Nebraska, a small town south of Lincoln near the Kansas border. She attended Fairbury Junior-Senior High School and graduated in 1995. Smith then made her way to Omaha, where she studied social work at Creighton University. She said that in regard to her career, she wanted to work with someone “outwardly focused on the impact it can have on the community and the people around it.”

After receiving her bachelor’s degree in 1999, Smith started a 10-year career with what is now the Green Hills Area Education Agency. She said she worked a number of positions over the years and worked with area youth and their families.

Having a family of her own, Smith decided to take a hiatus from work after having four children within the span of a few years. She ended up with triplets after having her oldest, Kaiden, now 19, prior to that. Her triplets Ben, Molly and Sammy are 16 and students at Lewis Central High School. Her family moved to Council Bluffs prior to the twins being born, and they’re still here to this day.

In 2019, Smith wanted to get back to work, but she wanted to do something different. She saw an opening with Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs and was interested. She said she knew the brand and the mission, and the line of work would fit her passion for aiding the community. She’s been with Habitat ever since and operates as program manager. She oversees the home ownership and home repair programs, and she also works on fund development and grant writing.

“It’s amazing the impact we have on people’s lives,” she said. “Something as simple as homeownership can change the course of someone’s life.”

Smith is quite busy these days as Council Bluffs Habitat has opened up applications for the latest round in the home ownership program. She said those looking to apply need to attend an in-person class to see if they qualify and if home ownership is the right choice for them. Those who wish to apply must live or work in Pottawattamie or Mills counties; however, it is noted that homes are only built in Council Bluffs. The first class is today, March 2, at 6 p.m. inside the Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs offices, 1228 South Main St. There will be two other informal classes held at the same time the next two Thursdays. Links for tickets to the home ownership program information sessions can be found on the Habitat Council Bluffs Facebook page or on their website, habitatcb.org. People can also call 712-256-0838 to make arrangements.

Smith and the Habitat CB crew are hoping to see some new faces these coming weeks.