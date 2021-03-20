March 20 Face of the Day: Jameson Belt

Jameson Belt was in for a treat as he enjoyed dessert first while having lunch at Christy Creme Friday afternoon.

Jameson, 2, joined his mom, Nicole, and their friend, Diana Kelly, to take advantage of the weather Friday to have a meal and a treat at the ice cream and burger joint, which opened for the season last month. The curious youngster’s senses lit up while sampling some strawberry and pineapple sherbet.

Speaking of sherbet, Christy Creme is sad to announce that they are discontinuing their apricot sherbet due to an essential ingredient increasing too much in price. However, they announced on Facebook yesterday that they will be introducing three new flavors — mango, huckleberry and watermelon — and the flavor that receives the best customer reaction will be added to the regular lineup. Sherbet lovers in Council Bluffs are being urged to try these new flavors and make their voices heard.

Jameson certainly won’t mind sampling some new flavors as the nicer weather will invite more chances to enjoy some cool treats outdoors.