March 20 Face of the Day: Joe Shearer

Hello, it’s me, Nonpareil photographer Joe Shearer.

As the primary Face of the Day writer, I’m always on the lookout on people to feature. This photo takes me back to a fun time, a nice long weekend in Minneapolis last July. A bunch of friends, including Matt and Krystle Miller of Council Bluffs, went up to enjoy some tasty food and see some live music.

I snapped this selfie at the famed Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. During my visit there I noticed the park had an installation by an artist whose touch graces the banks of the Missouri River at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park, Mark di Suvero. I spotted it easily in Suvero’s “Arikidea,” as his “Big Mo” installation in Council Bluffs had many aesthetic similarities.

I started working for the newspaper in the winter of 2013, and it’s wild to think about how quickly the time has passed. A lot has changed and the newsroom has gotten smaller, but the constant has been having an amazing community to get to know and document over the years. The winter break has been a good time to recharge, but I’m ready to get back to action in 2022.

From news to sports to the arts and everything else, I eagerly await what I’ll see through the lens next. And if you’d like to be featured here, reach out at editorial@nonpareilonline.com.

— Joe Shearer