March 21 Face of the Day: Beau

Beau the dog is looking for his best friend and forever home.

Beau is a 10-month-old male Australian cattle dog who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff noted that dogs like Beau are very intelligent, but are wary of strangers and protective of their owners.

Because of this, Beau is available to be seen by appointment only.

“Beau is a sweet, but sensitive guy looking for a home without a lot of commotion,” Rachael Wilson, the shelter’s full-time dog trainer, said. “He is looking for an owner who understands his breed & has time to commit to his training.”

Beau’s adoption fee is $225, which includes a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccinations.

As the weather continues to get nicer, Midlands staff is reminding area dog owners that the shelter’s annual membership drive for the Kevin Mills Memorial Dog Park is currently underway. Opened in 2016, the dog park sits on the north side of the shelter property, 1020 Railroad Ave.