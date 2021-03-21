March 21 Face of the Day: Beau

Beau the dog is looking for his best friend and forever home.
Beau is a 10-month-old male Australian cattle dog who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff noted that dogs like Beau are very intelligent, but are wary of strangers and protective of their owners.
Because of this, Beau is available to be seen by appointment only.
“Beau is a sweet, but sensitive guy looking for a home without a lot of commotion,” Rachael Wilson, the shelter’s full-time dog trainer, said. “He is looking for an owner who understands his breed & has time to commit to his training.”
Beau’s adoption fee is $225, which includes a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccinations.
As the weather continues to get nicer, Midlands staff is reminding area dog owners that the shelter’s annual membership drive for the Kevin Mills Memorial Dog Park is currently underway. Opened in 2016, the dog park sits on the north side of the shelter property, 1020 Railroad Ave.
The park is fully-fenced and features a two-gate entry system to ensure proper dog safety. The park has play structures, benches, running water and dog waste containers. Dog owners looking to become a member need to provide proof of rabies and DHPP vaccines and a current pet license when signing up. Memberships are $50 for the year and are good for one owner and up to four dogs.
More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.
Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.
— Joe Shearer