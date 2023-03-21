Brianna Froning is looking forward to the spring sports season as she begins her first year of track.

Froning, 13, has grown up in Council Bluffs and has been a student at Heartland Christian School since the first grade. She is currently an eighth-grader, and as her final months of middle school approach Froning said she’s excited for what lies ahead during her high school years. She said she’s ready to experience the added freedoms, opportunities and responsibilities that come with getting older.

Froning is gearing up for her first season of junior high track, and Heartland Christian’s first meet will take place on April 4. Froning will compete in most of the field events, including discus, shot put and the long jump. She said she may also run in the 200-meter sprints. She said she wants to continue playing sports in high school and is considering adding soccer to her resume.

Speaking of soccer, Froning is an avid supporter of MLS and USL League One. Her favorite squads are the Kansas City Sporting soccer club and Union Omaha. Froning and her father, Bawn, have been fans of Omaha’s emerging football club since its beginning in 2020, and the two go to as many games as possible. The team plays at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, but she is hoping the team can get their own stadium in Omaha soon.

Froning will be saying goodbye to 13 as her birthday takes place April 8. She’s hoping for a successful end to her middle school career as the final weeks of the school year approach. She’s looking forward to enjoying the time with her friends, peers and teachers as she gets ready for the next chapter in her life.