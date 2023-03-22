Judah Osborne may only be a fifth-grader, but he’s already thinking about his future.

Osborne, 11, lives in Council Bluffs and is the son of Kyle and Michelle Osborne. He has five siblings, three of whom go to school with him at Heartland Christian School. He is a fifth-grader, and it’s his first year at Heartland Christian after spending the past few years in home schooling. Osborne is a student in teacher Elizabeth Henry’s classroom, and he said it’s been a great year so far. He’s made lots of new friends and is enjoying the new atmosphere.

Tuesday morning, Osborne and his fellow fifth-graders took a trip to Iowa Western Community College to take part in the Council Bluffs Noon and Centennial Rotary clubs’ annual Fifth Grade Career Fair. The event was spread across numerous buildings on campus, and representatives from various professions gave the kids a glimpse into their career fields. Every student got to check out three different sessions, and Osborne sat in on banking, computer technology and nursing.

Osborne’s father is the director of financial literacy at TS Institute, so he’s had an interest in the field growing up. He said he also loves math, so banking could be a natural fit for him when it’s time to choose a career. He said the career fair was interesting and was a learning experience. He also said it was cool to get a look at the Iowa Western campus.

Osborne loves being outdoors, so he’s eager for the warmer weather to take hold. He enjoys going to parks and climbing over anything he can. He recently went to a climbing gym for his birthday, much to his delight. He plays flag football and wants to continue the sport as he gets older. He can be seen cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes every fall.