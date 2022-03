March 22 Face of the Day: Pongo

Pongo the dog is a kind old man looking for a warm home to live out his golden years in.

Pongo is an 8-year-old Brittany spaniel who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say Pongo is a “polite gentleman who’s ready for a couch to lounge on.” He still enjoys his walks, but doesn’t need to get as active as he used to now that’s he’s in his older age.

He does have a heart murmur that his owner’s regular vet should keep an eye on. His adoption fee is $225, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is happy to announce the date of its annual gala fundraiser. This year’s event will be on Friday, May 13, and will once again take place at the Mid-America Center. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the Midlands website.

More information about the event will come as the date draws nearer. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, said they are currently looking for supporters to put together gift baskets to put up for silent auction at the gala. Values can range from $20 and upward, and Nelson said to contact her at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org with any questions.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

— Joe Shearer