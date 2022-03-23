March 23 Face of the Day: Harmonie Crees

Harmonie Crees got a look into several occupations and professions during the annual Fifth Grade Career Fair.

Crees, 11, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. Her education began at Bloomer Elementary School, but she transferred to College View Elementary School as a first-grader and has been there ever since. Crees is now nearing the end of her fifth grade year, and she said it’s hard to believe that her time at College View will be coming to a close in a couple of months.

She said she’s both excited and nervous about taking the step up to middle school next fall. She’s interested to see the recently-renovated Kirn Middle School, and she’ll be happy to start off in a new place with some of her friends and classmates from College View to make the transition earlier.

Crees may only be in elementary school, but it’s never too early to take a look at what’s out there in the career world after high school. From trades to teaching and everything in between, Crees and her peers from across the city took part in the annual Fifth Grade Career Fair Tuesday. This year, the event was held at Iowa Western Community College, and presentations from myriad professionals took place all across campus. Crees sat in on the performing arts, education and robotics sessions.

She said she didn’t pick which career presentations she attended, but she said each one ended up being interesting and informative. Crees said one eye-opening thing she learned was how much time teachers spend on their classrooms and students outside the school day, which she said makes her respect her educators even more. She still has plenty of time to decide what she wants to do for a career, but she said it was nice to get a look at wide variety of options to see what may spark interest later.

Outside of school, Crees loves to compete on the hardwood, both in volleyball and basketball. She plays for Nebraska Elite Volleyball in Omaha and enjoys traveling for tournaments. She also plays in a YMCA youth basketball league. Crees said she’s enjoyed developing her skills and is excited about the idea of playing varsity sports, too, when she reaches high school.

— Joe Shearer