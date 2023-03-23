Just as Midlands Humane Society held a special sale to help clear the shelter’s full dog kennels, they’ve now become inundated with puppies like Ronaldo here.

Ronaldo is a 5-month-old male Belgian malinois and German shepherd mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say Ronaldo “is an energetic little dude who is looking for a home that can help do all the proper puppy things like, socialization, desensitization and lots of training.” His adoption fee is $400, which covers a microchip, neutering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs are teaming up to host Discs for Dogs, a disc golf fundraiser tournament to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus. The fun and fundraising will continue the next weekend as Midlands’ annual gala will take place at the Mid-America Center on May 12. Registration and other information for both events can be found on the Midlands website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found at @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.