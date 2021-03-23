March 23 Face of the Day: Sydney Davis

Sydney Davis feels right at home after her first week of working at Midlands Humane Society.

Davis, 20, is a native of Blencoe, a small town south of Onawa. She grew up of her family’s farm and graduated from West Monona High School in 2019.

After high school, Davis moved to Council Bluffs to study at Iowa Western Community College. She’s in her second year at the school and is in the dental hygiene program and she’s also taking businesses classes. She said she always enjoyed going to dentist while growing up, and she said she would love to have a job making patients as comfortable as possible.

Growing up on a farm, Davis spent a lot of time with “everything and anything you can think of” when it comes to animals. She said she’s a “big time” animal lover, and she has two cats at her apartment.

Davis said she always thought that working at an animal shelter would be a great experience, and she jumped at the chance when Midlands Humane Society posted about an open kennel technician position on Facebook. Davis has been training the past week, and she said the staff has been welcoming and she’s ready to do whatever she can to keep the shelter’s animals happy, healthy and ready for their forever homes.