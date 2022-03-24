March 24 Face of the Day: Ashley Kruse

Ashley Kruse works for the city, but she is also deeply involved in local education. Kruse is a native of Council Bluffs, and she graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 2002. After high school, she earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Iowa State University and then a master’s degree in organizational management from Peru State College in Nebraska. Kruse returned home after college, and she worked in the admissions office at Iowa Western Community College for 10 years, most notably serving as the director of recruiting. Five years ago, Kruse went from college campus to City Hall, taking the reigns of the communications officer position for the City of Council Bluffs. Two years prior, Kruse had served a representative for Iowa Western when the school helped out with the city’s new image campaign. Her experience with the project made for a smooth transition when taking the job at City Hall. She is still in the role, working to shine a light on the goings on in Council Bluffs. Not too long after taking her job with the city, Kruse also started sitting on the board for the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, which works to raise funds and provide other kinds of support and resources for the students, staff and families of the Council Bluffs Community School District. She is now the board president and is in her second year in the position. She sat amongst a room full of colleagues, peers and community partners Wednesday afternoon as foundation and district officials delivered remarks and the foundations’s annual report during the Education is Everyone’s Business Luncheon at the Mid-America Center. Following the event, Kruse said the future looks bright for the district, and the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation will be there to support them even more. “I feel like the partnership continues to grow between the foundation and the school district,” she said. “More and more people are learning about what we’re doing, and we’re getting more money and being able to be a greater presence in the classrooms. We’re making a difference across all grade levels.” Kruse has another relationship with the district, as her two kids attend College View Elementary. Her daughter, Isla, is a fourth-grader and her son, Cove, is a kindegartener. In her free time, Kruse and her husband, Jesse, enjoy being active outdoors with the family. They love hitting the Council Bluffs trail system, and when traveling they’re always looking for a nice hike.