March 24 Face of the Day: Joseph Goltl

Joseph Goltl is an avid performer, and he’s excited to put on a show with his classmates later this week.

Goltl, 17, is a Council Bluffs native and a junior at St. Albert High School. He’s been attending St. Albert Catholic Schools for all of his education, and he can’t believe where all the time has gone with just one more year until graduation.

“It’s a little nerve-racking to think about,” he said. “I’m still trying to figure everything out, but it’s very liberating that I’m starting to become more independent as I grow older. It’s helped develop who I am, and it’s made me very happy.”

Goltl is quite active outside the classroom, participating in several activities and organizations. He’s a member of the Science Bowl team, as well as the St. Albert speech team.

He said they’re currently waiting on results from their recent all-state performance, but noted he scored all 1’s in his two events, the highest marks achievable. He also does group improv and short film, and both of those groups made a state appearance this school year. Goltl said being involved in extracurricular activities has had a positive impact on his life over the years.