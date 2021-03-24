March 24 Face of the Day: Joseph Goltl

Joseph Goltl is an avid performer, and he’s excited to put on a show with his classmates later this week.
Goltl, 17, is a Council Bluffs native and a junior at St. Albert High School. He’s been attending St. Albert Catholic Schools for all of his education, and he can’t believe where all the time has gone with just one more year until graduation.
“It’s a little nerve-racking to think about,” he said. “I’m still trying to figure everything out, but it’s very liberating that I’m starting to become more independent as I grow older. It’s helped develop who I am, and it’s made me very happy.”
Goltl is quite active outside the classroom, participating in several activities and organizations. He’s a member of the Science Bowl team, as well as the St. Albert speech team.
He said they’re currently waiting on results from their recent all-state performance, but noted he scored all 1’s in his two events, the highest marks achievable. He also does group improv and short film, and both of those groups made a state appearance this school year. Goltl said being involved in extracurricular activities has had a positive impact on his life over the years.
“There are just so many amazing people I’ve been able to meet,” he said. “The goals and the standards I hold myself at are a reflection of the respect I hold for those people.”
Goltl is also a big part of the school’s drama department, and he’s gearing up for the opening of the spring production, “Just Another High School Play.”
He described the play as “a satirical love letter to all of theater,” with several nods to classic productions.
“It’s a doozy,” he exclaimed. “It’s about a school theater production that has just gone horribly, horribly wrong because their director has ditched them and they need to come up with it all on their own. I think it’s a very good reflection of the past year and all the uncertainty we’ve been through.”
Goltl’s acting range will be of full display as he is set to helm several roles, including William Shakespeare, Romeo, Tybalt, Mercucio and Friar Laurence. He also mentioned his scene as the ghost of Christmas past includes a rap performance. He said it’s “great, wacky fun” and the team is excited to bring it to the stage.
He said the play will run inside the school auditorium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
There are no advanced ticket sales, and he said there is a free-will donation option at the door.