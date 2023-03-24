Spring has officially sprung, and that means Midlands Humane Society will be seeing lots of litters of kittens just as these.

These kittens aren’t quite ready to adopt, though, as they are still too young or small for their necessary vaccinations and altering. That’s where the animal-loving people of Pottawattamie County come in. Foster homes for cats, dogs and other animals are needed year-round at Midlands, and as kitten season grows larger by the day, more foster families will be needed soon. Interested parties can contact Midlands by phone, email or social media. If approved, shelter representatives will be in contact and make a home visit to make sure all proper accommodations are available. If approved, Midlands will provide many essential items for the mother cat and her babies, including food, litter, towels and other products.

Fostering animals for Midlands is important for many reasons, as it helps reduce overcrowding of its kennels and helps the foster babies get an upbringing in a home setting instead of the kennels of a shelter. The socializing of the kittens with a dedicated foster family also helps them become the kitties they’re supposed to be.

Joe Shearer, Nonpareil photojournalist and former Midlands foster dad, has worked with two different kitten litters over the past years. He said it was a deeply-rewarding experience being able to assist Midlands while also getting to hang out with groups of quirky kittens at the same time.

In other shelter news, Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs are teaming up to host Discs for Dogs, a disc golf fundraiser tournament to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus. The fun and fundraising will continue the next weekend as Midlands’ annual gala will take place at the Mid-America Center on May 12. Registration and other information for both events can be found on the Midlands website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found at @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.