March 25 Face of the Day: Dianna Valdivia

Dianna Valdivia is still and underclassman, but she’s already preparing for college.

Dianna, 15, was born in Omaha but has done most of her growing up in Council Bluffs. Her family moved here when she was a first-grader and attended Edison Elementary School. She then went on to Wilson Middle School before making her way to Thomas Jefferson High School, where she is currently a sophomore.

Dianna hasn’t quite had the traditional start to her high school career. As a freshman last year, COVID-19 forced her to finish the year learning from home as schools across the state closed during the early stages of the pandemic. This school year also began with remote learning and hybrid attendance models, but has been back at T.J. in-person for some time now. She said things are starting to feel closer to normal now.

“It’s been a little stressful at times,” she said. “But we’re gonna get there.”