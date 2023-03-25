Tinley Flanagan is still just an elementary school student, but she’s already thinking about her future and career.

Flanagan, 11, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She is a fifth-grader at St. Albert Elementary School, and she’s been a student at the school since her first grade year. She said her family toured the school when she was in kindergarten and they instantly took a liking to it. Flanagan’s been a Sainte ever since, and she said it’s been a great experience.

It’s a family affair at St. Albert for Flanagan, as her brothers Henry and Spencer are in daycare and kindergarten, respectively, and her sister, Emmy, is a third-grader. She said her friends, family, teachers and peers make up a great community at St. Albert.

Earlier this week, Flanagan and her fifth grade friends took a trip to Iowa Western Community College to participate in the annual Fifth Grade Career Fair, which is sponsored by the Council Bluffs Noon and Centennial Rotary clubs. The event brought in representatives from many professions across Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County.

Every student at the fair got to attend three different presentations from different career categories. Flanagan went to the cosmetology, law enforcement and business owner presentations.

Small business ownership runs in her family, as her grandpa runs Hardy Electric and her other grandparents run the Twisted Tail Steakhouse & Saloon near Logan and Beebeetown. She said the law enforcement presentation was her favorite, and she got a glimpse into the daily life of the officers who serve the community.

While she enjoyed learning about the professions she chose at the career fair, Flanagan said she wants to pursue a career involving working with animals. She said she wants to follow a zoology path, or perhaps get into the veterinary field, specifically working with large animals. She’s always loved animals, as as well as studying science in school, so it feels like a natural career fit for her.

Outside the classroom, Flanagan keeps busy as a year-round athlete. She plays soccer, basketball and softball, and she used to play volleyball. She said she enjoys competing and bonding with her teammates.