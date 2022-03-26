March 26 Face of the Day: Abby French

Abby French is keeping busy this spring.

French, 16, is a native of Council Bluffs. She is currently a junior at St. Albert High School, and she’s been a Sainte since kindergarten. While she still has another year left at St. Albert, French knows her time at school will be coming to a close sooner than later.

Looking back, she said it’s been a memorable experience.

“It’s been really fun for me,” she said. “It’s a really close community here. Most of the people in my class, I’ve known since kindergarten. We know everything about each other.”

French is active outside the classroom, participating in a number of performance arts groups and competing on the St. Albert tennis team. She just started tennis last year, and she’s excited to get back on the court for some meets soon.

Aside from the competition, she said it’s been a great experience bonding with her teammates, and she always enjoys volleying balls back and forth with them on the practice court.

French also performs in the school choir, band and drama department. Friday is opening night for the school’s performance of “Murder in the Air,” an interactive murder mystery where all party guests and staff have a motive for killing the wealthy host. During intermission, French said the audience gets to decide who the murderer is.

She said it’s been fun preparing for the production and she’s ready to get on the stage next weekend, performing the role of housekeeper Mrs. Trent.

French said she keeps so busy that it’s hard to find time for hobbies, but she loves watching movies. She’s been hitting up the local cinemas lately, and she recently went out to see “The Batman.” French said it was a great viewing experience and gave it a 10 out of 10. She’ll be looking forward to her last summer break before her senior year, but she is excited for all the action and experiences that await her between now and the end of the school year.

— Joe Shearer