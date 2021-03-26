March 26 Face of the Day: Tatum Hemmingsen

Tatum Hemmingsen is getting an early start on college planning, with the intention of following in family footsteps for her career.

Tatum, 16, was born in Atlantic but has lived in Council Bluffs for most of her life. She started her schooling in the Lewis Central Community School District, but transferred to Wilson Middle School as an eighth-grader. She is still with Council Bluffs Schools and is currently a sophomore at Thomas Jefferson High School. She said the change of scenery has been great, and she feels quite at home after three years in the district.

“There’s just so much support from the teachers,” she said. “The students are nice, too. There’s a great diversity of people here.”

Tatum is a member of the AIM Institute’s College Access Program, which was made possible thanks to a grant from the Iowa West Foundation. AIM’s College Access Program provides a number of services for students and parents, including ACT preparation, guidance and mentoring, financial aid assistance, college-readiness resources and more. The program is available for students at Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln high schools and more information can be found at aiminstitute.org.