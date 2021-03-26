March 26 Face of the Day: Tatum Hemmingsen

Tatum Hemmingsen is getting an early start on college planning, with the intention of following in family footsteps for her career.
Tatum, 16, was born in Atlantic but has lived in Council Bluffs for most of her life. She started her schooling in the Lewis Central Community School District, but transferred to Wilson Middle School as an eighth-grader. She is still with Council Bluffs Schools and is currently a sophomore at Thomas Jefferson High School. She said the change of scenery has been great, and she feels quite at home after three years in the district.
“There’s just so much support from the teachers,” she said. “The students are nice, too. There’s a great diversity of people here.”
Tatum is a member of the AIM Institute’s College Access Program, which was made possible thanks to a grant from the Iowa West Foundation. AIM’s College Access Program provides a number of services for students and parents, including ACT preparation, guidance and mentoring, financial aid assistance, college-readiness resources and more. The program is available for students at Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln high schools and more information can be found at aiminstitute.org.
Many students her age don’t have a concrete idea of what they want to do after high school, but Tatum is locked in and focused on her plan. Her grandmother was a longtime employee of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, working as a pathologist. Growing up, Tatum thought her work with blood was fascinating. She said she was inspired to follow her path and wants to be a part of the behind-the-scenes action at a hospital. Tatum said even though she wouldn’t work directly with patients, her work and research will help others.
Outside of school, Tatum is a Little with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands. She’s had the same mentor since she was 8, and she said their work has inspired her to become a Big for someone like her when she is old enough. She said it’s great having a mentor figure to spend time with, get advice from and talk over hard times in life. When she has time to herself, Tatum loves creating pieces of art. Whether it’s sculpting, painting or anything in between, she loves bringing creative ideas to life. She said she’s taking as many art classes as she can at T.J. to broaden her horizons and hone her skills.